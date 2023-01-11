We will fully train you to produce content to assist planners in their jobs and give you the opportunity to develop your own knowledge. You could be selecting interesting cases to go on our database/appear on Planning Resource, writing items for our blog, updating DCP sections or summarising appeal decisions for COMPASS. There is scope for doing this where you want and when you want although the ability to meet editorial deadlines is critical as is the ability to adhere to in-house editorial style guides. There is the potential to work as a supplier or casual worker or be a part time/full time employee. With this in mind remuneration very much depends on the type of role being filled. Please submit your CV via email to martin.shingler@haymarket.com

When contacting us if you have a preference in working with us as a supplier or casual worker or be a part time/full time employee then please do let us know.

Why work with us?

People are our greatest asset here at DCP and COMPASS (which is part of Haymarket Media Group). Haymarket is a media, information and data business, we use our expertise in media and information to inspire, inform and empower our clients, audiences and communities. We are a socially and environmentally responsible business. As we serve our audiences, clients and communities, we are committed to driving the meaningful change necessary to build a better world. The principles of diversity, inclusion, respect, responsibility and sustainability are at the heart of our business.

We’re hard-wired to produce remarkable content for our audiences, with over 16,000 companies around the globe turning to us to help their businesses grow. Join us and you will work on market-leading brands to help create powerful and lasting relationships that deliver real results, all while developing your own career.