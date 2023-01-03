Significant housing appeal premature to plan-making process

A permission in principle scheme for 500 houses in the green belt and on good or prime quality agricultural land outside a Scottish city was refused as the material considerations in support of the proposal were not of greater importance than the clear prejudice to be caused to the forthcoming examination and future adoption of the proposed local development plan.

