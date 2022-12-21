Inspector refuses 450-home Bucks green belt appeal despite ‘woefully out-of-date’ development plan
A planning inspector has dismissed an appeal against a council’s refusal of plans for a 450-home development within the green belt, despite concluding that the local authority’s development plan is “woefully out-of-date” and there is “no prospect of an early remedy through an up-to-date local plan”.
