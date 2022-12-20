Additional units harmful to listed building conversion scheme
An appeal has been dismissed for the creation of five additional residential units to an approved conversion scheme for a listed building located in a conservation area within a Northamptonshire town. The proposal was found to be harmful to the listed building which occupied a prominent position within the town and contributed significantly to the character and appearance of the conservation area.
