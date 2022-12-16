Number of homes approved in past 12 months records largest year-on-year fall in over a decade
The number of homes granted permission in the year to September 2022 dropped by 12 per cent compared to the previous year and was the lowest annual total in seven years, according to new government data, while the number of applications submitted in the latest quarter fell by 12 per cent year-on-year.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.