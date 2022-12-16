Judge upholds consent for 219-home redevelopment of football stadium on part-protected land
A council's planning permission for the redevelopment of Dulwich Hamlet Football Club's stadium in south east London has survived a High Court challenge, after a judge dismissed an objector's argument that officers failed to meet equality rules when considering the loss of an astroturf pitch on metropolitan open land.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.