What Gove’s housing need rule changes will mean for local plan-making

Last week’s proposed changes to the way that councils use the government’s local housing need figures is likely to result in local authorities reducing their homes targets, slowing down plan-making and less inclined to review their green belt boundaries, practitioners predict, with consequent falls in housing delivery.

by David Blackman

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.