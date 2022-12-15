What Gove’s housing need rule changes will mean for local plan-making
Last week’s proposed changes to the way that councils use the government’s local housing need figures is likely to result in local authorities reducing their homes targets, slowing down plan-making and less inclined to review their green belt boundaries, practitioners predict, with consequent falls in housing delivery.
