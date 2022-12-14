Expansion of manufacturing facility dismissed in green belt
A cosmetic manufacturing facility has been dismissed on a green belt site, on the edge of a small settlement in west Lancashire. All parties agreed that the proposed development would constitute inappropriate development as not falling within any of the exceptions set out in paragraph 149 of the National Planning Policy Framework, and should not be allowed except in very special circumstances.
