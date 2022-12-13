Room 106, Ep28: How the government is responding to the backbench levelling-up bill rebellion, and what our latest survey reveals about the UK’s planning consultancy market in 2022

Listen as the Planning team covers the most important planning news of the past fortnight, including more on the Conservative's backbench levelling-up rebellion, the government's justification for its Cumbrian coal mine decision, and what next for onshore wind now that a moratorium on development has been lifted.

