Housing alterations conflict with affordable housing requirements
An appeal has been dismissed in respect of an application to vary a condition of an original permission for 33 dwellings within a village in Cornwall, to be carried out in accordance with a different set of approved plans, which included adding photovoltaic panels and garages to some of the dwellings, due to its possible detrimental impact on affordable housing delivery.
