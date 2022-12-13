Council postpones local plan approval meeting to consider ‘implications’ of Gove’s housing target changes
An authority in the South West of England has postponed a meeting at which members were set to consider approving the submission draft of its local plan to allow it to “identify any implications” of the government’s promised changes to how its standard method for assessing housing need is applied.
