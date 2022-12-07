Gove says PINS will be told ‘to no longer override sensible local decision-making’ on housing need
The government is to consult on proposals to “instruct the Planning Inspectorate that they should no longer override sensible local decision-making” with regard to local housing need, and will set a “lower bar for assessment” by local plan examining inspectors, housing secretary Michael Gove has announced.
