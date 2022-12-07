Government to cut housing land supply requirements for councils with advanced draft plans

Councils with "advanced" emerging local plans which can demonstrate "constraints" on housing land supply, will have the amount of land supply that they are required to show reduced from five to four years, while the government will also consult on ending the need for authorities that under-deliver on housing to provide an additional 20 per cent "buffer" of housing sites, the housing secretary has announced.

by Michael Donnelly