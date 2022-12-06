Wedding venue unjustified in green belt
An appeal has been dismissed for the demolition of existing golf club buildings and construction of a single and two storey building for a banqueting facility, on a site within the green belt in a London borough. The proposal was found to conflict with green belt policies within the National Planning Policy Framework as well as policies of the development plan.
