Councils will be able to consider local character and density in meeting Whitehall housing requirements, government announces
The government has promised to introduce “new flexibilities to reflect local circumstances” in the way that councils meet Whitehall-set “housing targets”, including taking account of an area’s character and “local density”, via changes to its flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.
