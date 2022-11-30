Impact of solar farm judged localised and reversible
A ground-mounted large scale solar park of up to 30 megawatts peak, during a 40-year operational period, has been allowed by the Welsh Minister on a rural site in west Wales. The minister agreed with the inspectors' appraisal of the main considerations, the conclusions and the reasoning behind them, accepted the recommendation of the inspectors and granted planning permission subject to conditions.
