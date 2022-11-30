Room 106, Ep27: The Tory levelling-up bill rebellion, England’s biggest 50 local planning authorities, and what you need to know about the government’s autumn statement

Listen as the Planning team covers the most important planning news of the past fortnight, including how a rebellion among the Conservative ranks could how could change the government's levelling-up legislation and a deep dive into the Planning's survey of the 50 biggest LPAs.

