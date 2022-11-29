Very special circumstances justify dwellings in green belt
A hybrid application for outline permission (only access considered) for four self-build dwellings following demolition of all existing buildings and full permission for 110 dwellings and associated works has been allowed on a green belt site outside a village in south east England. A linked appeal for reserved matters for 99 dwellings on a separate site was dismissed.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.