Why inspectors may start lending weight to allocations in withdrawn local plans when considering green belt housing appeals
Some experts believe that an appeal decision allowing new homes on green belt land indicates that inspectors are placing greater weight on sites allocated for development in draft plans that are withdrawn or put on hold. However, others say the case turned on its specific factors, including its brownfield location.
