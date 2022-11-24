Why inspectors may start lending weight to allocations in withdrawn local plans when considering green belt housing appeals

Some experts believe that an appeal decision allowing new homes on green belt land indicates that inspectors are placing greater weight on sites allocated for development in draft plans that are withdrawn or put on hold. However, others say the case turned on its specific factors, including its brownfield location.

by Joey Gardiner

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.