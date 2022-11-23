Natural light secured by condition to residential prior approval

An appeal has been allowed and approval granted under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class O of the Town & Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (GPDO) for the change of use from office (Use Class B1a) to residential (Use Class C3) to create 13 new residential dwellings at a two-storey city centre office building in south east England.

