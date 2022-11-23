Government adviser is considering allowing more offsite mitigation of developers' impact on protected species
Government adviser Natural England is considering broadening the scope of schemes that allow developers to mitigate their impact on protected species through offsite rather than onsite conservation measures, and is beginning work on a solution to a development moratorium caused by its advice that building schemes should not increase water use within an area.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.