Street vote proposals will need examiner approval before consent granted, government reveals
The government’s “street votes” policy will require an independent examiner to be “satisfied” that “certain requirements” are met before permission can be granted, in addition to approval in a local referendum, according to a new secretary of state amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.
