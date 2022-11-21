Gove's bill amendments would require sewage plant upgrades to tackle pollutants holding up new housing

The government has tabled amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill (LURB) that would require water companies to upgrade sewage treatment works and will “enable housebuilding to be unlocked by reducing the amount of mitigation developers must provide to offset nutrient pollution”.

by Michael Donnelly

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.