Local Plan Watch: Black Country councils estimate over £1.1 million extra spend to prepare new plans after joint strategy scrapped
The four authorities that were until recently working on a joint plan for the Black Country area have estimated that the total extra cost between them of preparing new individual development strategies is likely to exceed £1.1 million and in some cases could take more than two years longer to finalise.
