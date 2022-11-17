Hunt renews government commitment to Oxford-Cambridge and 'Northern Powerhouse' rail projects
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has today promised that the government will fund the East-West Rail link between Oxford and Cambridge and elements of the Northern Powerhouse Rail project as well as reiterated support for the High Speed 2 (HS2) link between Birmingham and Manchester and the Sizewell C nuclear power station.
