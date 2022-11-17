Judge backs council officer's consent for 170-home scheme 18 months after planning committee backing

A council officer's permission for up to 170 homes on a greenfield site in Buckinghamshire - granted under delegated powers 18 months after a planning committee had voted to back the scheme - has been upheld by the High Court, after a judge dismissed a local councillor's argument that the scheme should have been referred to members again for a final say.

by Court reporter