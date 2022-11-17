Replacement building found to harm enjoyment of adjoining open space
The demolition of a children’s nursery in north London and its replacement by a new building to be used as a nursery with flats above has been refused permission after an inspector concluded that the proposal would appear starkly out of context in the street scene and would diminish the public enjoyment of an adjoining area of open space considerably.
