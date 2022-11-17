Replacement building found to harm enjoyment of adjoining open space

The demolition of a children’s nursery in north London and its replacement by a new building to be used as a nursery with flats above has been refused permission after an inspector concluded that the proposal would appear starkly out of context in the street scene and would diminish the public enjoyment of an adjoining area of open space considerably.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.