Village housing considered unsuitably located and harmful to distinctive landscape
Outline plans for a development of 30 dwellings on the edge of a Worcestershire village have been turned down by an inspector who concluded that the scheme would cause significant harm to the landscape character and appearance of the site and surrounding area, and would not be suitably located, despite the council being unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land.
