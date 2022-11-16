Inspector backs 220 greenfield homes despite council claim that developer contribution will lead to 'considerable public disbenefit'

A planning inspector has allowed an appeal for up to 220 homes on an allocated greenfield site in Wiltshire, despite recognising the council's "disquiet" that the developer's proposed financial contribution would represent only "a fraction of the calculated proportionate contributions" sought to support a wider 8,000-home development.

by Michael Donnelly