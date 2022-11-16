MetroWest Phase 1 railway project granted development consent

The secretary of state for transport has granted development consent for the construction of a new railway on the trackbed of the former branch line from Bristol to Portishead, together with associated infrastructure, after agreeing with the examining authority’s (ExA) conclusions that the proposed development’s benefits significantly outweighed its limited harm, as well as finding that the project would be adequately funded and related compulsory acquisition had been justified in the public interest.