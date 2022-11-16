Planning conditions pivotal in unauthorised waste transfer facility approval
An inspector has quashed an enforcement notice attacking an unauthorised waste transfer, processing and recycling use and associated works in the Bedfordshire countryside and granted planning permission for the development, after concluding that whilst it was inappropriate development within the green belt, there were substantial benefits from bringing it under improved planning control by the imposition of planning conditions.
