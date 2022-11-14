Want to make your mark on a new planning service and grow your career?

Are you unafraid of change? Do you have the ambition, drive and determination to contribute, influence and develop the new planning service at Uttlesford District Council? Planning Jobs sat down with Ann Howells, performance and business manager at the council, for insider insight into the latest developments, what it’s like to work at Uttlesford and the hybrid job vacancies currently available. Have you got what it takes?

Ann, first of all can you tell me a bit about your career journey at Uttlesford so far?

I started at Uttlesford in an administrative role 20 years ago and they helped me to progress on to a planning officer role, supported me through my PGDip in management and continue to provide great coaching and career support now. Some of the things I love about working here is that the people are really nice and friendly, it’s a lovely district and there are lots of opportunities to grow your career.

Why is it an exciting time to join?

We’re embarking on a whole-scale transformation programme right now, with unique support from the Planning Advisory Service. Our programme involves building a brand new planning department, so it’s a great opportunity for ambitious planning professionals to make their mark and develop their career.

Our new climate change-led Local Plan may well include proposals for new communities, including 14,000 new homes, so you’d literally be involved in making new settlements and villages. You’d be involved in delivering sustainable major housing schemes, airport-related development, business space, and infrastructure, all the while protecting our incredibly rich heritage, prized ecology and unique character.

What roles are you recruiting for?

We have nine job vacancies on offer in the planning team at the moment, spanning all levels, from career-grade officers to principal planning officer and team leader.

Among these roles is a newly created position of principal ecologist to lead on providing specialist ecological advice to all aspects of the planning service - this is an area of increasing importance as we work towards the government’s biodiversity net gain requirements.

We are committed to investing and developing in our planning team and making use of our apprenticeship levy funding to do so. As such, we’re actively looking for a career grade planner to join our planning policy and new communities team. Reporting to the principal planning policy officer, you will be involved in a wide range of planning policy work.

Do you all work from the office or are these remote roles?

These are all hybrid roles. We mostly work remotely and tend to come to the office around once a week, and we have a choice of working from our Saffron Walden office - a lovely historical listed building, or our new modern offices near Stansted Airport.

What do you think is special about Uttlesford as a place to work?

Uttlesford is situated between London and Cambridge, it is largely rural in its landscape and character and includes more listed buildings than any other district or borough. It is also home to London Stansted Airport and a major science and research park. Managing and making the most of this diversity presents a demanding but satisfying planning challenge!

How can interested planning professionals apply for one of your exciting career opportunities?

If you’re ambitious, really want to build a strong career in planning and are unafraid of change, we would love to hear from you. Visit our employer profile page on Planning Jobs here to explore all the roles or select the right role for you below.

This promoted content is paid for by Uttlesford District Council and was originally published on Planning Jobs.