Judge rejects councils' bids to extend planning injunctions preventing hotels from housing asylum seekers
A High Court judge has dismissed two councils' efforts to extend High Court injunctions preventing the use of hotels as accommodation for the growing number of asylum seekers arriving in the UK, after ruling that the authorities had failed to prove that such moves would be a change of use causing substantial planning harm.
