How the Supreme Court has made it harder for developers to modify consents for large schemes
A Supreme Court judgment on a 50-year-old permission for a housing estate will make it much more difficult for applicants to obtain “drop-in applications” seeking changes to aspects of multi-phased strategic developments, say legal experts. The ruling could even hold up the delivery of such large schemes, they suggest, with implications for councils’ housing land supplies.
