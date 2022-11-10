Loss of tennis courts to housing judged to be unjustified
The proposed construction of two pairs of semi-detached dwellings on two tennis courts at a sports and social club in north London has been refused planning permission by an inspector who decided that the development would result in the unjustified loss of sports facilities and would significantly harm the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.
