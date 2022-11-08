Reaction blog: the Supreme Court’s Hillside Parks judgment on the implementation of a 50-year-old planning permission
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled in a guideline case that planning permission granted more than 50 years ago for a 401-home housing estate in the Snowdonia National Park cannot now be lawfully implemented. Below we highlight the latest reaction to the judgment from legal experts.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.