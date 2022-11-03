Residential conversion of offices supported despite concerns over living conditions

An inspector has granted prior approval under Article 3(1) and Schedule 3, Part 1, Class O of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended), (the GPDO), for a change of use of an office building in Leicestershire to 72 flats, after concluding the proposal would provide acceptable living conditions for future occupiers.