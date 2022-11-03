Housing scheme defeated by substantial harm to important landscape area

Plans for a development of up to 150 dwellings and associated infrastructure on the edge of a Berkshire town have been rejected by an inspector who concluded it would result in very substantial harm to the character and appearance of the area, which included valued landscape, despite the tilted balance at paragraph 11 of the National Planning Policy Framework being engaged.

