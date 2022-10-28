Permitted development faces further Habitat Regulations hurdle
An inspector found Class O prior approval deemed to have been granted for a change of use from offices to 71 flats, ruling that the Berkshire council had failed to notify the applicant of its decision within the required time frame, but confirming that Habitat Regulations also had to be satisfied before the conversion could take place.
