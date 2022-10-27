CIL Watch: Inspector approves levy increase subject to elderly persons’ accommodation modification
A new draft charging schedule for an Oxfordshire district council, which would see the levy imposed on residential development nearly doubling, has been approved at examination, subject to a modification designed to ensure that the delivery of housing for the elderly would not be “prejudiced”.
