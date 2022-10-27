The types of site for which investment zone status is being sought
More than 200 development sites - and possibly as many as 500 - have been submitted to the government for investment zone status, according to research, and include both large commercially-dominated schemes and major new settlement proposals. Commentators say the lure of tax incentives is more of an attraction for councils than streamlined planning rules.
