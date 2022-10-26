Major mixed-use development allowed in green belt despite harms

An inspector has approved plans to restore a registered park and garden that once formed the estate to a stately home in Greater Manchester, part of which lay within a green belt, by providing a championship-grade golf resort, as well as for a development of up to 1,036 dwellings, a village centre, village hall, community allotments, primary school, short stay holiday accommodation, and a range of other retail, leisure, recreation, community and food and drink-related uses and highways infrastructure, after finding that harm to the green belt and other harm was justified by very special circumstances (VSCs).

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.