Major mixed-use development allowed in green belt despite harms

An inspector has approved plans to restore a registered park and garden that once formed the estate to a stately home in Greater Manchester, part of which lay within a green belt, by providing a championship-grade golf resort, as well as for a development of up to 1,036 dwellings, a village centre, village hall, community allotments, primary school, short stay holiday accommodation, and a range of other retail, leisure, recreation, community and food and drink-related uses and highways infrastructure, after finding that harm to the green belt and other harm was justified by very special circumstances (VSCs).