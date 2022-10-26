Tilted balance prevails in housing scheme outside settlement boundary
An inspector has granted outline planning permission for a development of up to 100 dwellings on land adjoining a Worcestershire town, despite its location outside the settlement boundary and within the open countryside where development was strictly controlled, after finding that conflict with the development plan was outweighed by other considerations, including a shortage of housing land.
