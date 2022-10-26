Herts council ditches ‘centrally imposed’ housing target in favour of ‘locally calculated’ number
A Hertfordshire council has voted to draw up an “alternative” local plan based on “locally calculated housing needs” rather than a “centrally imposed housing figure”, while calling on the government to deliver former Prime Minister Liz Truss's promise to ditch "Whitehall-inspired Stalinist" targets.
