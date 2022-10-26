Inspector backs 1,000-home Ryder Cup golf course scheme on green belt

A planning inspector has approved plans for a golf course and over 1,000 homes on a mainly green belt site in Greater Manchester, arguing that the “very special circumstances” had been demonstrated to justify the development on the protected land, including the “monetised benefits” of bringing the Ryder Cup to the area.

by Michael Donnelly

