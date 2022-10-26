Affordable homes fail rural exception site and AONB policy tests
A proposed development of 35 affordable homes on land adjoining a Gloucestershire market town has been rejected after an inspector concluded it would have an unacceptable effect on the character and appearance of the area, with particular regard to its location within an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), constituting major development in the AONB for which exceptional circumstances were not present.
