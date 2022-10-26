Tall buildings regeneration scheme overcomes heritage asset impact concerns
Plans for the redevelopment of former railway land in north London for a residential-led mixed-use scheme with commercial, business and service uses, and a mix of market and affordable homes, have been approved despite the inclusion of three tall buildings, and concerns over harm to the area’s character and appearance and impact on heritage assets.
