The impact of council planning departments’ growing use of agency staff
The use of agency staff to plug gaps in local authority planning resources is now widespread across the country and demand has grown rapidly, say experts. However, they warn of high costs and agencies increasingly luring council planners to work for them and claim that remote working has even resulted in some applications being handled Down Under.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.