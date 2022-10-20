Yeshiva fails existing employment use marketing evidence and quality test

An inspector has refused to grant retrospective permission for the change of use of an employment building in east London to a Yeshiva after finding it would cause considerable harm due to the unacceptable loss of employment floorspace, make inadequate provision for students and staff of the school with particular regard to daylight, access, and safety, as well as having a harmful effect on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.

