Sandstone quarry extension supported by Welsh Government despite local opposition

The Welsh Government’s minister for climate change has agreed with an inspector’s recommendation to allow two recovered appeals seeking permission to physically extend a long-established sandstone quarry in south Wales, consolidate existing permissions into one overall consent, and to extend the time limit for quarrying operations by another six years, despite considerable local opposition that was mainly focussed on air quality, noise, blasting and ground vibration, and highway safety.